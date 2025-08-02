Peterborough United captain ruled out for up to three months

Sam Hughes in action for Peterborough United in pre-season against Boston. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United captain Sam Hughes has been ruled out for up to three months with an achilles injury.

The Posh captain was absent from the opening day 2-1 defeat at Cardiff due to an injury he sustained in the pre-season friendly against Colchester last week (July 25).

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “He picked up an injury at Colchester. When he scored, he landed and fell and felt a lot of pain in his achilles. We thought it was just a precautionary scan but he’s got a tear in his achilles. He will be out for three months. He needs an operation.

"It is a big blow to lose your captain and your goalkeeper as well. Sam brings up that leadership quality you do need with a young team. Maybe if he was playing, the goal we did concede would not have happened. The timing of it is not ideal.”

Ferguson did go on to suggest that he would look to go back into the transfer market for a replacement but that would cause pose a challenge with the budget and cost cap rules.

He added: “We are now having to get players in that we didn’t think we would have to and we can’t just keep getting players in when we have a budget and a salary cap. It has caused a little bit of a headache.

"I think we will try and get one in but we are trying to get other players in as well.”

In better news, the Posh boss does not have any serious concerns over Bradley Ihionvien after he took a knock in the second half and had to be substituted in the 73rd minute.

He said: “I think he’ll be ok. I think he’s just taken a knock and there’s no serious injury with that. We’ll see on that.”