Peterborough United have a daunting task at in-form Charlton Athletic on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Posh are at the Valley for a League One game on Tuesday (February 11), but can take some comfort from their recent record at the venue.

Posh haven’t lost in their last six Football League trips to Charlton, winning four of them including last season when Ephron Mason-Clark’s double secured a 2-1 success.

Charlton last won this fixture in November 2012 when late goals clinched a rather flattering 2-0 win in the Championship. Dwight Gayle made his full Posh debut in that match.

Another former Posh striker Matt Godden has hit good form for the Addicks who are seventh, outside the play-offs on goal difference. Godden has scored 12 goals since his summer move from Coventry including four in his last six matches. The 33 year-old scored for the third successive game in Saturday’s 2-0 win home win over Stevenage, a result that lifted the Londoners back into the play-off places. Charlton have picked up 13 points from their last five games.

Charlton’s home record this season has been strong with eight wins and just two defeats. They are one of only two teams to beat title favourites Birmingham City, but struggling Crawley and Blackpool have won at the Valley.

Posh relegation rivals Crawley (home to Stevenage), Shrewsbury (away to Reading), Bristol Rovers (home to Stockport County) Cambridge United (away to Birmingham) are also in action tomorrow.

Posh could jump from 20th to 17th with a shock win as long as Rovers don’t beat in-form Stockport. A loss and Posh could end the night just a point clear of the drop zone if Shrewsbury pull off a surprise win at Reading.