Ephron Mason-Clark scores for Coventry at Millwall, (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images).

Peterborough United will climb back to 10th in League One with a win at local rivals Northampton Town on Monday (December 9, 8pm kick off).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh remained in 15th place after the Saturday games, although Leyton Orient joined them on 21 points after winning an early kick-off at Wigan Athletic 2-0.

And such is the compact nature of the middle of the League One table Cobblers, who are in the bottom four, would also be on 21 points if they can beat a Posh team who look set to be without star man Kwame Poku until March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storm Darragh caused three League One postponements today, but Cambridge United managed to move within two points of Cobblers with a 4-1 win over fellow strugglers Shrewsbury Town.

At the top end of the table leaders Wycombe Wanderers were held 1-1 at home by Reading, enabling Wrexham, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town to close on them. Wrexham ensured Burton Albion couldn’t build on their shock win at Posh last Wednesday by winning 1-0 at the Pirelli Stadium. Birmingham came from behind to win 2-1 at Barnsley with two goals from £15 million striker Jay Stansfield and Huddersfield won 2-1 at fading Mansfield Town.

In the Championship former Posh star Ephron Mason-Clark scored for the second successive weekend for Coventry City who won 1-0 at Millwall. Mason-Clark was denied by a good save four minutes before he bagged his goal.

Ex-Posh forward Matty Stevens is joint-top scorer in League Two after claiming his 10th goal of the campaign for AFC Wimbledon in a 3-0 win at Harrogate. Former Posh midfielder Joe Newell put through his own net as Hibernian lost 3-0 at Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.