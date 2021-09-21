Peterborough United boss would sign a new goalkeeper rather than recall Christy Pym

Christy Pym in action for Posh earlier this season.

Ferguson confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph today (September 21) that he would seek to sign an out of contract goalkeeper should current number one Dai Cornell pick up an injury.

Pym was axed from the Posh squad for Saturday’s 3-0 win over Birmingham City at London Road after an angry confrontation with Ferguson following a 3-1 defeat at Reading last Tuesday (September 14).

Ferguson said after the win over Birmingham that ‘he (Pym) will find it hard to get back into the team’ even though the 26 year-old only signed a fresh three-year contract before the start of this season.

Christy Pym concedes the first Posh goal of the season at Luton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And when asked by the PT what he would do if Cornell picked up an injury, Ferguson replied: “If it happens in a game, Will Blackmore will come on, and if he (Cornell) is out for any length of time I would look for another goalkeeper. There are plenty of them without clubs right now and we are allowed to sign out of contract players.”

Pym played the first seven Championship matches of this season when Posh didn’t keep a single clean sheet. He played the first 40 League One games of last season before picking up an injury.

It’s understood Pym has apologised to Ferguson, but the Posh boss is in no mood to forgive or forget.