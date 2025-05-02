Peterborough United boss wants to keep Hughes, but he's happy to sell players who won't sign new contracts

Sam Hughes in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United have confirmed a wish to sign central defender Sam Hughes on a permanent basis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First-team boss Darren Ferguson has also stated Posh will look to sell players entering the last year of their contracts if they don’t sign a new deal. Midfielder Archie Collins, forward Malik Mothersille and left-back Harley Mills are among the players affected by this decision.

Hughes (28) is much older than most Posh transfer targets, but he’s impressed since moving to London Road on loan from Stockport County in January. He remains under contract at County having moved there from Burton Albion last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughes is a probable starter when Posh finish a disappointing League One season at mid-table Rotherham United on Saturday

Archie Collins in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"We’ve made an offer to Sam,” Ferguson said. “He is under contract at Stockport still so it might take time as they are involved in the play-offs.

"You’d have to be ignorant or naive not to learn from this season and one of the things I’ve learnt is if players really want to leave so much they should leave.

"We have offered contracts to some players who are about to start the last year of their contracts and they will get time to consider their deals, but we don’t want to lose players for nothing like we will with Hector Kyprianou. If they don’t want to sign the club will see what they can get for them. If we get the right bids we would then sell them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Recruitment-wise a lot will depend on what happens with players leaving. There is a lot of interest in Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones so hopefully those moves will happen quickly. That would help us.

"We’ve always sold players in my time here, but it’s a lot easier when you are just selling one player for big money like a Dwight Gayle or a Britt Assombalonga. It’s a lot more difficult selling four or five at the same time and in a way we’ve become victims of our success as there is always a lot of interest in our players.

"Last season was massive for us. We had to get up because we were always going to lose players if we didn’t. We might still have lost some, but things are different in the Championship.”

Poku and Kyprianou won’t be involved at Rotherham, but on-loan defender Jadel Katongo could return as centre-backs Manny Fernandez and Oscar Wallin are unavailable. Wallin had a hernia operation on Thursday which went well. Senior goalkeeper Jed Steer will also be back in the squad.