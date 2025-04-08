Peterborough United boss praises positive reaction to 'woeful' Nene Derby defeat despite Birmingham loss
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
That praise came despite a 2-1 defeat at home to league leaders Birmingham City on Tuesday night.
Posh were unable to stop The Blues winning promotion back to the Championship but matched their opponents for large periods, a fact that pleased Ferguson.
Kwame Poku brought Posh level following Alfie May’s opener but Nicholas Bilokapic allowed a Taylor Gardner-Hickman shot squirm under his body late in the first half to put Posh behind again.
The result, coupled with Exeter’s draw with Wigan means that Posh dropped a place to 16th ; still nine points clear of Burton in 21st.
Ferguson said: “We knew we had to get a reaction from Saturday’s woeful performance and we got that. We were at it and we gave them a game. There were moments in the game we were good but the goals are soft.
“You’ve got to stop the cross and if not, mark the box. The second goal just shouldn’t go in the net.
“We reacted really well to going 1-0 down. We showed good character at that point, we reacted brilliantly and it was important we got the goal quickly.
“Harley was giving such good deliveries from set-pieces and Kwame just whacked it. He was outstanding tonight. You can see he’s getting physically strong.
“We have taken them all of the way, the keeper has made a good save from Sam and we were well in the game.
“There were some good performances in the team but it was just unfortunate that second goal went in when it shouldn’t have done. We kept going all the way, we just needed a bit of a break to go our way.
“We will take a lot out of this going into Sunday. We’ve played them twice and lost by the odd goal.”
Posh must face Birmingham again on Sunday (April 13, 3pm) as both sides travel to Wembley for the Vertu Trophy Final. Birmingham kick-off as League One champions if Wrexham fail to win on Saturday at Wigan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.