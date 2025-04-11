Peterborough United boss misses out on League One managerial award

Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Darren Ferguson missed out on the League One manager of the month award for March.

The Peterborough United boss steered Posh away from relegation trouble last month when his side collected 11 points from six matches which included wins against Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United and Charlton Athletic.

But Phil Parkinson of promotion-chasing Wrexham was confirmed as the March winner on Friday morning. Nathan Jones (Charlton) and Noel Hunt (Reading) were also in the running.

Lincoln City’s Jovon Makama won the player of the month prize, pipping Ashley Fletcher (Blackpool), Macauley Gillesphey (Charlton), and Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham).