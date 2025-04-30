Peterborough United boss might rethink his retained list after a horror show at Mansfield Town

George Nevett makes a challenge for Peterborough United against Mansfield. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson admits he might rethink the club’s retained list after a dismal showing at Mansfield Town on Wednesday night.

Posh were beaten 4-2 by Mansfield to make it six League One games without a win. In truth ‘The Stags’ could easily have inflicted a much heavier beating.

Posh were 2-0 down inside seven minutes and 3-0 at the break with the only positives coming in the second half when both Ryan De Havilland and Gustav Lindgren, who scored his first league goal of the season, netted for Posh.

The Posh boss, however, was far from impressed with his side’s defending. Posh have just one game of the season left to play. Following that match at Rotherham United on Saturday, the club’s retained list will be released.

Ferguson was asked directly whether he would have to rethink some of his choices in the wake of such a performance, to which he simply replied: “Yeah I do.” When then pushed on if he expected a reaction from his side for the final game, he added only: “You’d hope.”

Prior to that, Ferguson questioned both the mentality and quality of his current squad ahead of what is set to be a crucial summer transfer window.

Ferguson admitted: “It was 3-0 at half time and it could have been more. We could have scored ourselves, but we started the game awfully. We gave away poor goals and I’ve seen too many performances like that all season. That explains why we are where we are.

“We were nowhere near it on and off the ball. We gave it away so many times. We played with two tens and a nine. We had so much space, but we kept giving it away. I’ve seen the same things over and over again. When I’m looking at tonight, I’ve seen it from players out there too many times, I have to ask are they good enough?

“The nucleus of those out there should be with us next season, but have they got the correct mentality? These are the questions everyone will be asking and I need to find the answers. Perhaps I may need to have a look more at the mentality rather than the talent, because talent will only get you so far.

“How you can get a team that can go from beating the best team in League One there has been for a long time at Wembley to what we saw tonight? It is the mentality. Mentality makes a player. Can you turn up every game? Can you turn up in a game like this when both teams are safe and can you run the extra yard? I’ve got to find the answers as there is something missing.

“I wanted a different formation. I need to look at these things. I wanted a back three and two tens, I wanted players closer to Gustav, at times it worked, but it’s not about the formation when we give away goals like that. We lost every 50-50, we lost tackles on the edge of the box, you can’t win games of football like that. That was shocking.

“I bet a few of them wanted to come off and I would have done them a right favour if I did that ,but there was no way they were coming off. They needed to suffer a bit more. I just said get the next goal and see what happens. We got the goal and that gave us a chance, but we then just conceded another terrible goal.”