Peterborough United boss insists he has 'nothing to prove' at League One level as poor run continues

Darren Ferguson has told his doubters that he has nothing to prove at League One level.

Conversations about the Posh’s boss’s future only intensified among fans after Posh were beaten 3-2 away at Huddersfield on Saturday, their sixth defeat from seven league games this season.

A Harry Leonard free-kick that deflected in off Jimmy-Jay Morgan gave Posh a lead in the second half but they were unable to hold on and conceded three times before Cian Hayes netted a consolation in the dying seconds.

Posh remain on a 14-game winless run in all competitions, stretching back to last season, and sit bottom of League One with just one point.

When asked if he was feeling the pressure of the current situation, the Posh boss was in defiant mood and insisted that he knows he needs to turn around his side’s form but that his experience means he is remaining calm.

He said: “I feel absolutely fine. I have been in this game long enough to know that you have good moments and bad ones. We are going through a bad time right now.

"I think I’ve had eight seasons in League One and had three promotions and three play-offs; I’ve got nothing to prove at this level.

"In all of those successes, I have always gone through bad runs and I’m going to make sure this does not last much longer. I’m not feeling the pressure apart from the fact that I’m disappointed that we are not picking up points.”

When asked about Saturday’s defeat, Ferguson spoke of a number of positives he same from the game, in which he fielded new signings Jacob Mendy, Tom O’Connor alongside Leonard and Morgan for the first time in the league.

He added: “It’s a bad defeat in a game in which we were- certainly in the first half- by far the better team. The shape was good, it was just the quality in the final third that was lacking. We didn’t test their goalkeeper enough.

“We were good in possession, they had their first shot after 35 minutes and didn’t trouble us at all. It was a great start to the second half, we scored straight from kick-off almost but from that moment, until they scored, we didn’t get hold of the ball. We had to control the game against these and we got pinned in.

“We didn’t keep the lead for long enough, the second goal comes to them from a bit of luck and that’s where we are at the moment. Then the game became more open but I still felt we could get something out of it. The third goal was poor. We have to keep hold of the ball. The first and third goals were poor, the second goal is a deflection. We have to be better than that though and cut out the soft goals.

“I’ve seen a big improvement from the team in many areas though and we have to take the positives out of the game. Large parts of the game were very good.

“From what I have seen and the personnel in the dressing room now, we will start winning games soon, there’s no question of it. We showed fight and personality in abundance and we kept going to score a late goal. We also scored two goals, which we haven’t done in a game so far.

“It’s been a hectic week with bodies coming in and the game on Tuesday. We’ve had to get a lot of information into them but I’ve seen a lot of positives today. The shape was very good and the players understood it very well. I would expect that with more experienced players.

“I do feel that the first win is getting closer. The reality of it is that it is a brand new team. I’m rebuilding a team. If anybody is questioning why I didn’t do it at the end of last season, the answer is quite simple, we were not in a position to do it. We were not in the position to do what we have done in the recent weeks. Now we can, we have done it.

“It is a rebuild but I understand that you can’t keep losing games in that. The fans that have come today have seen a more positive performance, certainly in the goals we have scored.

“The problem we have, at the moment, is that physically the players we have brought in can’t last 90 minutes. They are not up to speed and that was the problem today. It is hard for the substitutes because it’s hard to get up to the speed of the game from the bench but there was a drop when they came on. Mendy, JJ and Harry were all the same, we knew they wouldn’t be able to last 90 minutes and we knew our bench would play a big part today.”

The Posh boss also confirmed that Abraham Odoh was absent from the squad through injury while youngsters Harley Mills, James Dornelly and Donay O’Brien-Brady were given a break from first-team duties.

Posh host Wycombe on Saturday, who have picked up just five points from their opening seven matches.