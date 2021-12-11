Peterborough United boss incensed at “horrendous” tackle that could have broken Dan Butler’s leg

Butler was forced off after just 11 minutes against Millwall after Danny McNamara's challenge. Photo: Joe Dent.

Butler came together with the Millwall wing-back in the sixth minute of Posh’s 2-1 win over Millwall. Butler appeared to take a heavy touch, which brought him into a challenge for the ball with McNamara. In going for the ball, McNamara left the ground and made contact with Butler’s shin.

Butler initially attempted to continue following the early flashpoint but was soon replaced by Joe Tomlinson and later left the ground on crutches with the full extent of his injury not yet known.

“The tackle was horrendous and was an absolute blatant red card,” blasted Ferguson during his post-match interview. “How he’s not broken his leg I don’t know.

“Dan is in a lot of pain and it could be bad. He’s on crutches at the moment and we’ll have to wait and see how it is.”

Five Millwall players were cautioned in all by referee Leigh Doughty with McNamara among them for a cynical trip on Harrison Burrows late in the first half.

Ferguson was unhappy that a host of poor challenges on Siriki Dembele didn’t result in cautions – claiming his attacking talent ‘must have been fouled about 25 times!’

The blow of losing Butler to injury was somewhat offset by a terrific performance from his replacement Joe Tomlinson.

The summer signing appeared in a Posh shirt for the first time since mid-September and delivered an accomplished display.

“Joe was very good,” added Ferguson. “He’s a talented boy and his set-pieces are very good.

“He started a bit nervily but grew into the game and I thought he was excellent. I’m absolutely delighted for him.

“I have to be honest he wasn’t far off in my thoughts when I was picking the team for the game.

“Some people might ask why he hasn’t started more games, but he is a young kid who had a bit of a dip.