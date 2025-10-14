Peterborough United boss has warned his players to be ready for a bruising battle at Burton Albion

George Nevett (left) in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United players are preparing for a bruising battle at Burton Albion in their crucial League One fixture on Saturday (12.30pm kick off).

Posh boss Darren Ferguson watched Burton beat Bolton Wanderers 3-0 at the weekend and was impressed with the competitive instincts of a side who have run into good form. The Bolton result followed a shock 1-0 win at promotion fancies Cardiff City and a draw at Doncaster Rovers.

‘The Brewers’ are now outside the bottom four having completed a remarkable escape from relegation last season.

Ferguson said: “First and foremost we will have to compete. Burton are very well organised and they will be launching balls into our penalty area from long throws 30 yards from goal from either side of the pitch.

"They are also very good at picking up second balls so we have to get that part of our game and the defensive part absolutely spot on. If we can do that we can get on the ball and play our game and cause them problems. It will be a physical challenge though.

"They’ve hit the form they showed at the back end of last season so we know how tough this game is going to be. It’s tough on their tight pitch even when they aren’t going so well.

"The 3-0 scoreline on Saturday flattered them a bit as Bolton missed some good chances, but they have also claimed a fantastic result at Cardiff.

"The excuses have to stop from us though. We need regular wins and we need them quickly. Draws are no good to us now so we will go there and play positively. We are not lacking in confidence or belief anyway, but if we can get the result we want at Burton it hopefully kick-start a run up the table.”

Posh will again be without winger Declan Frith, but the latest scan results on his bruised knee were not as bad as feared. He could return to action at the beginning of November alongside club captain Sam Hughes.

Ferguson will assess the fitness levels of midfielder Matthew Garbett and central defender George Nevett when the return from international duty with New Zealand and Wales respectively.