Peterborough United boss hails side for showing the 'two most important characteristics' in victory over Plymouth Argyle

Matthew Garbett in action for Peterborough United against Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson hailed his side for showing the two qualities he feels are most important at any level in Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Plymouth Argyle.

The two qualities were determination and character.

Posh had to show these in abundance as they dug in to secure their second consecutive victory and they picked up their first clean sheet of the season in the process.

Harry Leonard missed a first half penalty but strike partner Jimmy-Jay Morgan was on hand to put Posh into the lead in the first half; a lead Posh held despite Plymouth dominating the possession for large parts of the match. Posh also had Alex Bass to thank for some excellent saves to sent the roughly 500 travelling fans home happy. Posh had previously lost all of their away matches this season.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

The victory did only move up one place from the bottom of the table but they are now within three points of Northampton in 15th place.

Ferguson was delighted with the application his side showed, he said: “Today is important for the fans . Around 500 of them have come when it is such a long journey. It’s about time we gave them a good journey home, our last away game was our worst performance of the season and it was another journey. What they have seen today is a team that is really determined and giving everything.

"You can’t say that they have not given everything. They have seen a really determined outfit and a team that has played like a team. In any league, determination and character are the most important things. Today, we were so determined not to let the ball in the back of the net. We needed that because we weren’t great in possession.

“We have been building momentum since we changed shape and brought in new personnel. We wanted to build on last week’s first win and we knew it was going to be a tough game. It proved to be but out of possession we were outstanding.

“The only way to build any momentum is to get results. We saw through the first 15 minutes when they started strong. We were sloppy in possession and couldn’t get control but once it calmed down, we got control.

“There were two real pieces of quality in the first half. One being the penalty and two the goal. We had the better chances and they only huffed and puffed. Jimmy-Jay has a great knack of following in everything. It was a great move and he is always on the move in the box and now he’s got three in three.

“The penalty comes from a good bit of play too and its a clear penalty. They looked over, JJ wanted it and Harry is generally on them but they made a decision between the two of them. It’s not a bad strike but the keeper has made quite a good. Harry reacted really well to that though and didn’t look despondent.

“After the initial 15 minutes, we were fairly comfortable and created the better chances. We had two or three really good chances at the end on the counter attack. I’m really pleased, it was a really good team performance.

“We had a lot of the ball and had to change shape midway through the second half when the subs came on. They changed shape at half time and the wide areas were causing us a problem but once we did that, there were a lot of balls they had in front of us but I can’t remember them having too many clear chances. Bassy was so composed and calmed everything down. He has such a good presence. The shot he’s touched onto the bar is a big save and that’s what he’s there for.

“We haven’t got the technology to decide on the ball that has come down off the bar so we have to go on the live and the referee’s decision. It just got caught in the wind; whether it was in or not, the ref hasn’t given it and we’re probably overdue a bit of luck.

“The subs were very good. They came on and gave us energy and that’s two weeks running they have came on and had a really good impact. They got us up the pitch and helped us see the injury time out really well, that was the most comfortable we were in the game.”

Posh face Lincoln on Saturday. The Imps have lost just once this season and sit in third, two points behind leaders Bradford. They beat Luton 3-1 on Saturday.