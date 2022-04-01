Peterborough United boss glad for break as he plots plan to contain Middlesbrough side he tips to push for automatic promotion

Since McCann arrived in February, Posh have played every midweek and Saturday, meaning he has not had as much time as he would have liked with his side on the training pitch, given that he has had to build-in recovery time for the players.

Posh have an equally busy April coming up, which will see them play seven times; four times at home and three times away.

McCann said: “The break has given us a really good chance to work with the boys and go over messages and methods we want to carry out going forward.

“It’s been worthwhile time, usually after a win you want the next game to come really quick but for me, it’s been time to get some good work into the boys and hopefully we can take them into the remaining games.”

Posh return to action on Saturday (April 2) against a Middlesbrough side who sit two points off the play-off places in seventh place but have two games in hand. They trial Fulham in second by ten points and have played a game more.

Despite this, McCann has said that he still thinks boss Chris Wilder will be targeting the top two places and that he admires his huge respect for his opposing manager.

He said: “I have huge respect for Chris Wilder and the job he has done at every club he’s been at, particularly Sheffield United, I think he’s got them flying and I wouldn’t be surprised if Chris still had an eye on the top two.

It’s a great game for us, I watched them three weeks ago and they play with high energy and enthusiasm and want to get in your face. They’ve got quality all throughout the pitch, particularly up-front so it’s going to be a very difficult game for us.

“They play with really attacking wingbacks, they play with centre halves that want to join in. We’ve got a plan to deal with it, which we’ve worked on this week and we will try to hurt them going the other way.

“These are the games you want though, two teams playing for something. We are fighting for our lives and to get as many points as we can and they’re fighting for promotion, which makes it an exciting game.”