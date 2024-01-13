Peterborough United boss does not fear serious injuries for important forwards
Poku was the greatest concern after he limped off the in the 67th minute. He appeared to land awkwardly on his ankle when going up for a header minutes before.
He was replaced by David Ajiboye.
There was also concern surrounding Mason-Clark who appeared to be limping after slotting in his second of the match to make the score 2-1 after 75 minutes.
He was able to finish the match however.
The Posh boss does not believe either injury to be serious.
He said: “They’ll be fine, I don’t expect anything serious to be wrong with them.
"Ephron certainly not, Kwame we will have to look and assess him but we’ve got a break now next week but we’ve got a break next week so I think we’ll be fine.”
Posh have a free midweek before they host Shrewsbury back at home on Saturday (January 20).