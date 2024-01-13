News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Peterborough United boss does not fear serious injuries for important forwards

Darren Ferguson does not believe that injuries seemingly picked up by Peterborough United forwards Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark are serious.
By Ben Jones
Published 13th Jan 2024, 17:45 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 17:49 GMT
Kwame Poku left the pitch after appearing in a lot of pain. Photo: Joe Dent.Kwame Poku left the pitch after appearing in a lot of pain. Photo: Joe Dent.
Kwame Poku left the pitch after appearing in a lot of pain. Photo: Joe Dent.

Poku was the greatest concern after he limped off the in the 67th minute. He appeared to land awkwardly on his ankle when going up for a header minutes before.

He was replaced by David Ajiboye.

There was also concern surrounding Mason-Clark who appeared to be limping after slotting in his second of the match to make the score 2-1 after 75 minutes.

He was able to finish the match however.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Posh boss does not believe either injury to be serious.

He said: “They’ll be fine, I don’t expect anything serious to be wrong with them.

"Ephron certainly not, Kwame we will have to look and assess him but we’ve got a break now next week but we’ve got a break next week so I think we’ll be fine.”

Posh have a free midweek before they host Shrewsbury back at home on Saturday (January 20).

Related topics:Darren Ferguson