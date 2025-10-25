Peterborough United boss delivers a selection curveball ahead of basement battle with Blackpool

By Alan Swann
Published 25th Oct 2025, 14:01 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2025, 14:12 BST
Kyrell LIsbie starts for Posh against Blackpool. Photo David Lowndes.placeholder image
Kyrell LIsbie starts for Posh against Blackpool. Photo David Lowndes.
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has delivered a selection curveball ahead of the basement battle with Blackpool at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

As expected David Okagbue has replaced the suspended Tom Lees in defence, but last weekend’s left wing-back Harley Mills and central midfielder Ben Woods have been replaced by Kyrell Lisbie and Brandon Khela respectively which could signal a change in formation.

Klaidi Lolos returns to the substitutes’ bench where he is joined by Mills and Woods.

Blackpool have four teenagers on the substitutes’ bench.

Posh: Alex Bass, David Okagbue, George Nevett, Tom O’Connor, Peter Kioso, Archie Collins, Brandon Khela, Matthew Garbett, Kyrell Lisbie, Jimmy-Jay Morgan, Harry Leonard. Subs: Klaidi Lolos, Vicente Reyes, Ben Woods, Abraham Odoh, Gustav Lindgren, James Dornelly, Harley Mills.

Blackpool: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Andrew Lyons, Oliver Casey, Fraser Horsfall, Jordan Brown, Lee Evans. Ashley Fletcher, Tom Bloxham, CJ Hamilton, Josh Bowler, Zak Ashworth. Subs: Scott Banks, Emil Hansson, Theo Upton, Terry Bondo, Knight, George Elder, Franco Ravizzoli.

GOALS: Posh –

Blackpool –

CAUTIONS: Posh –

Blackpool –

REFEREE: Sam Mulhall.

ATTENDANCE: 8,

