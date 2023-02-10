Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson celebrates victory at Forest Green with Hector Kyprianou. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson was brought back for a fourth spell in January in an attempt to get the club promoted for the fifth time under his stewardship.

So far, he has masterminded three wins from three but his side still sit three points behind the play-off places, something he has said shows the scale of the task he is facing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh are set to face the biggest test of Ferguson’s tenure so far on Saturday as they host fifth-placed Bolton Wanderers. Ian Evatt’s side are nine points ahead of Posh but have played three games more.

He said: “This is my biggest challenge because in years gone by, there’s always been a chance of automatic promotion if you went on a good run but this season, it’s just the play-offs. We’ve won three on the bounce and are still three off the play-offs. It shows the strength of the teams above us.

"It’s a big challenge but the players, up to now, have been good and the results have been very good and we’d like to continue that for as long as we can.

"It has been different challenges. We faced a Port Vale team who had won their previous four home games and won that game fairly comfortably by growing into the game. Then we played Portsmouth, who had a new manager, had won two out of two and for 70 minutes we were excellent. Then we had Forest Green, another new manager, it was a really tough match, totally different to what we played but we found a way of winning it. I can’t ask anymore really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton were very active in the January window, bringing six new players including forwards Victor Adeboyejo from Burton Albion, Cameron Jerome from Luton, Dan Nlundulu from Southampton and Shola Shoretire from Manchester United.

Those incomings will be required to cover for up to eight players the Trotters are expected to be without for the trip to Posh. Regardless of the visitor’s problems, Ferguson has said that he is expecting a tough test and that he will be focusing on results over performances as Posh look to break into the play-off places.

He added: “Now we face a different test on Saturday. We have to be equipped to deal with whatever is thrown at us, consistency is key.

“I’m not overly worried about the performance, it’s all about the result because that’s where we’re at in this business end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bolton are a very good team, I think it’s going to be a really good game of football. They’ve done a fair bit of business in January and they’ve got some injuries, which every club picks up, but they’ve got a strong squad and are having a very, very good season.