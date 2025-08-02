Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson on taking the positives from opening day defeat at Cardiff but he insists Posh could have made their own lives easier

Bradley Ihionvien tucks away his penalty against Cardiff. Photo: Joe Dent.

Darren Ferguson was keen to take the positives after Peterborough United were beaten on the opening day of the League One season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh were beaten 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium. Bradley Ihionvien’s first half penalty had given Posh the lead but they were unable to hold on and conceded twice in the opening 15 minutes of the second half to lose the match.

Ferguson was critical of his side in possession and was frustrated to see his side concede a free-kick in the opening minute of the second half- which was ultimately brilliantly scored by Rubin Colwill. He did, however, praise the attitude of his players and was heartened by the impact his substitutes had on the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s disappointing. We knew it would be a tough one but we were 1-0 up at half time and we didn’t want to let them get the momentum back but we started the second half like we did. We were passing the ball along the edge of the box and gave it away. It was a wonderful free-kick and a great goal but you should never be in that position in the first minute of the second half. Play forward and don’t give them the opportunity to have that free-kick.

“That was a big moment in the game, it got the crowd up and changed the whole momentum. Although, they were on top, we were 1-0 up and they had to come after us. In transition we were causing them problems.

“We managed the last five minutes of the first half very well and finished the half strong; start the half properly.

“We knew they would have more possession but we were poor on the ball. In the middle of the park, we were not good enough. Too many times we turned the ball over and gave it back to them. It just seemed that every time we felt we were about to get a pass and breakthrough them, they nicked the ball and we didn’t move it quick enough. We are better than what we showed today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The penalty was the correct decision and it was a good penalty by Brad. He was a real positive. The two centre-halves will know that they were in a game. He was a real positive.

“Another positive was that the subs were very good when they came on, they livened us up. We kept going and created one or two good chances towards the end. They were hanging on a little bit. All five were good and that’s all you can ask. No doubt they will be knocking on my door saying when we can start.

“There were a lot of positives, we knew it would be a tough game but there are one or two things we could done to make it easier for ourselves. Over the whole 90 minutes, Cardiff deserved to win the game but if we had not conceded in those opening ten minutes of the second half , the crowd do get a bit restless and they would have to go hunting meaning we could have caused them more problems in transition.

“My lads kept going and we didn’t make it easy for them. There’s things we need to improve clearly and we will but we’re back up and running and there’s another ten months of agony and ecstasy in store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why start Bilokapic over Reyes?

"I felt that with Vini coming in and only having two days training, plus it was a brand new back four, the right thing to do was play Nick. Nick was good, he made some good saves. He was good, clean. I have to look back at the second goal to see whether he could have got near to it or not. It was another good finish.

Where was Chris Conn-Clarke?

(when asked if he could be leaving the club) "I don’t want to say publicly that he’s available or anything but I just had a decision to make. The reason he wasn’t involved today was because I had to decide between him and Ryan. I went with a nine and two wingers on the bench and I needed defenders as cover. I know Ryan gives me positions whereas Chris is a ten. I felt I needed his flexibility. There was no other decision by that.

When will Lolos be ready?

"He will be a good signing for us. Today was too early for him, he hasn’t played any minutes for Bolton. We have a plan in place for him and whenever we feel he’s ready, we will put him in. He can play in a variety of positions, I have liked him for a long time. He gives you a bit of physique, height and you need that in any league you play in. We need that a little bit more in the middle of the park. You look at the boy Colwill today in there- he was the best player on the pitch by a long way- it does make that difference.

"In an ideal world, I would like to get him some minutes in the cup match but we’ll wait and see how it goes to see if he get him involved against Luton.”

Posh host another newly relegated side on Saturday in front of the Sky cameras as Luton Town head to the Weston Homes Stadium (12:30pm kick-off).