Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson earns League One award nomination
Posh picked up 11 points from five unbeaten games in December.
The other nominations are:
Neill Collins (Barnsley)
Inheriting a side which had suffered play-off final heartache and lost key players was no easy task, but Collins’ greater emphasis on build-up play is beginning to reap rewards with Barnsley collecting 11 points from five unbeaten games.
Matt Taylor (Bristol Rovers)
Taylor’s impact at the Memorial Ground runs deeper than the 10 points from five games since his arrival. As well as adding more structure to training, he has re-integrated players like Luke Thomas and given players more freedom on the pitch.
Paul Warne (Derby County)
Derby’s near-flawless month under Warne in which they amassed 13 points from five unbeaten games included three road triumphs. Most impressive was the determination instilled by Warne to win 3-2 at Oxford from two goals behind.
All winners will be announced at 6am on Friday, January 12.