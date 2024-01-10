Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has been shortlisted for the December Manager of the Month award, but faces stiff competition.

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh picked up 11 points from five unbeaten games in December.

The other nominations are:

Neill Collins (Barnsley)

Inheriting a side which had suffered play-off final heartache and lost key players was no easy task, but Collins’ greater emphasis on build-up play is beginning to reap rewards with Barnsley collecting 11 points from five unbeaten games.

Taylor’s impact at the Memorial Ground runs deeper than the 10 points from five games since his arrival. As well as adding more structure to training, he has re-integrated players like Luke Thomas and given players more freedom on the pitch.

Derby’s near-flawless month under Warne in which they amassed 13 points from five unbeaten games included three road triumphs. Most impressive was the determination instilled by Warne to win 3-2 at Oxford from two goals behind.