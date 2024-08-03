Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson confirms arrival of a Manchester City midfielder

By Ben Jones
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 18:33 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2024, 18:53 BST
Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has confirmed that the club will have a new signing on Monday (August 5).

Speaking after Saturday’s double header against Notts County Ferguson revealed that a new loan signing will begin training at the club on Monday.

The signing’s name has not been confirmed but he will be arriving from champions Manchester City and according to Ferguson, the deal was done “a long time ago.”

He also told fans that it will not be the name that has been widely speculated.

Could Jacob Wright be heading to Posh?
Could Jacob Wright be heading to Posh?

He said: “We will be adding a midfielder on Monday.

“That was done a long time ago. It’s been highly speculated that we are taking one from Man City, which we are.

“He’s very sought after but we’ve managed to get him. He’ll be training on Monday.

"People are speculating about who it is but they’ve got completely got the wrong name.”

Posh have been heavily linked with City youngster Jacob Wright.

The 18-year-old has been on City’s pre-season tour of the United States and played matches in the absence of the City players involved in the Euros.

Wright, a defensive midfielder and product of City’s Academy, has made two substitute appearances of 17 minutes in total for the club’s first team, including a Champions League game against Copenhagen last season. He also came on against Huddersfield Town in an FA Cup tie.

Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony has moved to shut down the speculation, however.

Ferguson went onto confirm that Posh will be looking to add only another centre-back to the squad now but will be looking to offload players first.

Romoney Crichlow, David Ajiboye and Kabongo Tshimanga remain at the club and on the transfer list.

When the midfielder comes, we feel we only need one position filling, which is at centre-half.

He added: “We want to add a centre half but we’ve probably got to look at getting one or two out’ not for financial reasons but because I don’t want the squad getting clogged.

“It’s more important for some of these players to go out and get first team football.

“No one else will go, unless I want them to.”

