Posh boss Darren Ferguson advises forward Ephron Mason-Clark during Monday's training session. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Ferguson accepts a top four finish is beyond his side this season, but he believes they can break into the top six and contest the play-offs.

His current focus is injecting confidence and belief into a team in dreadful form. Ninth-placed Posh have collected just seven points from their last eight League One matches, ahead of a trip to close rivals Port Vale on Monday (January 16, 8am).

That runs has left them five points behind Barnsley who occupy the final play-off position and who have a game in hand on Posh. Posh are six points behind fifth-placed Bolton, having played a game fewer, and fourth-placed Derby County.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson points the way in training. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

That gap could grow before Posh play again as Barnsley (at Charlton), Bolton (home to Portsmouth) and Derby (at Cheltenham) are all in action on Saturday as are seventh-placed Wycombe (home to Sheffield Wednesday) and eighth-placed Bristol Rovers (at Accrington).

"We can forget the top four,” Ferguson admitted. “The top three are well clear and Derby look very strong, but we have 22 games in which to overtake some teams and reach the top six.

"It’s a tough ask for sure, but it can be done. I’ve accepted a tough challenge, but I don’t mind that. I’ve never shied away from a challenge, I’m refreshed and ready to go and the players seem up for it as well.

"There is plenty of ability in the squad and my job is to get the confidence and belief back and there’s no better way to get that started by winning the first game away from home where our form has been poor.

"If our fans get behind what is still a young group of players that would help as well.”