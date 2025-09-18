Peterborough United boss admits there are still problems to solve as they prepare to tackle in-form Plymouth Argyle

Jimmy-Jay Morgan (left, blue) in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson admits his team still has plenty to improvement to make to get themselves away from the foot of the League One table.

Posh were relieved more than they were excited by gaining their first win in 10 competitive outings last weekend when Wycombe Wanderers were seen off 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The desire now is to win a game away from home after 5 successive defeats in all competitions on the road. Victory certainly won’t come easy at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday though as the hosts have won their last two League One games against promotion fancies Stockport County and Luton Town, while scoring 7 times.

Summer transfer window signing, midfielder Ben Woods, will be in a Posh matchday squad for the first time at Home Park, although it’s unlikely Ferguson will change a winning starting line-up. He hopes the new strike pairing of JJ Morgan and Harry Leonard will continue their fine form.

"There was a lot of relief in the dressing room after the Wycombe game,” Ferguson revealed. “But there were no wild celebrations and no-one is assuming we have cured our problems.

"There are still 2 or 3 players who will still struggle to complete 90 minutes, but there is no doubt we look stronger. We now need to turn one win into some momentum. We have struggled away from home, but, apart from a really bad performance at Exeter, we've been in every game and performed well in a couple of them.

"Ben Woods will definitely be involved. He’s trained all week and looked pretty good. He can play as a 6 or an 8, and he can play as a wing-back, although I’d want to play him centrally because he is capable of scoring and creating goals from there.

"We are strong in midfield now. We have some good characters as well as good players in there and the two young lads up front look like very good players.

"They are intelligent players with good movement and they are a real outlet for us and you can get the ball to them knowing they will look after it. I honestly believe their presence has helped Gustav. He had more energy about him last week and he knows he will get opportunities now to play alongside a very good forward.

"We will need to be at our best at Plymouth. I’ve watched their last 2 games and they have some very good players, although they do have a couple of injuries and a suspension.”

Plymouth forward Caleb Watts has been ruled out for 4 months after picking up a hamstring injury in early stages of the win last weekend at Luton. Midfielder and captain Joe Edwards was sent off in that game so is suspended on Saturday. First-choice central defenders Kornel Szucs and Julio Pleguezuelo are both injured, but goalkeeper Conor Hazard is available again.

Posh will be without wingers Abraham Odoah and Declan Frith. Odoh is expected back for the home game with Lincoln City on September 27, while Frith could return for the trip to Bolton Wanderers on October 4, providing a plan scan shows no further issues.