Peterborough United boast the toughest celebrity fan in the country, but who do Kate Winslet and Omar Sharif support?

Other Championship clubs boast acting royalty, ace comedians and sporting superstars, although one suspects some are probably only fans from afar.
1. BARNSLEY - DICKIE BIRD
Legendary English cricket umpire Dickie Bird (pictured) is a fan of the Tykes as is another star of the sport (and Strictly Come Dancing champion) Darren Gough. Both must be stumped by Barnsley's poor form this season. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images).
2. BIRMINGHAM CITY - JASPER CARROTT
Stand-up comedian Carrott (not his real name, pictured) is a Blues fan as is Roy Wood frontman of legendary band Wizzard. If Carrott was at Posh v Birmingham City this season he would have found a rich source of comedic value. (Photo by Rob Ball/Getty Images).
3. BLACKBURN - LEE MACK
Funnyman Mack, pictured, is a Rovers fan as is Dr Who and Crown actor Matt Smith. Smith would love to travel back in time to when Blackburn were good. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images).
4. BLACKPOOL - GRAHAM KELLY
Former FA chief executive Graham Kelly (pictured) is allegedly a Blackpool fan, but, sensibly, he was often seen at Posh matches. He did live at Folksworth at the time mind. Photo: David Lowndes.