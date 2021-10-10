Mike Tyson at a Posh match in 2010.

Peterborough United boast the toughest celebrity fan in the country, but who do Kate Winslet and Omar Sharif support?

Every football club has a celebrity fan, but Peterborough United have the hardest in former world heavyweight boxing champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson who was described as ‘the baddest man on the planet’ in his heyday.

By Alan Swann
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 10:54 am

Other Championship clubs boast acting royalty, ace comedians and sporting superstars, although one suspects some are probably only fans from afar.

Here’s the list...

1. BARNSLEY - DICKIE BIRD

Legendary English cricket umpire Dickie Bird (pictured) is a fan of the Tykes as is another star of the sport (and Strictly Come Dancing champion) Darren Gough. Both must be stumped by Barnsley's poor form this season. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images).

2. BIRMINGHAM CITY - JASPER CARROTT

Stand-up comedian Carrott (not his real name, pictured) is a Blues fan as is Roy Wood frontman of legendary band Wizzard. If Carrott was at Posh v Birmingham City this season he would have found a rich source of comedic value. (Photo by Rob Ball/Getty Images).

3. BLACKBURN - LEE MACK

Funnyman Mack, pictured, is a Rovers fan as is Dr Who and Crown actor Matt Smith. Smith would love to travel back in time to when Blackburn were good. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images).

4. BLACKPOOL - GRAHAM KELLY

Former FA chief executive Graham Kelly (pictured) is allegedly a Blackpool fan, but, sensibly, he was often seen at Posh matches. He did live at Folksworth at the time mind. Photo: David Lowndes.

