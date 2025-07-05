Peterborough United beaten in opening friendly at Championship side, but there were positives

Chris Conn-Clarke scored for Posh at Leicester City. Photo David Lowndes.

Pre-season results rarely mean much.

Some of us are old enough to remember Peterborough United beating Chelsea among many others one summer when new signing Zeke Rowe looked like he might become the next Ken Charlery. Nine months later Posh had been relegated from the old third tier in Barry Fry’s first season as manager and not long afterwards Rowe was playing for Benwick Athletic in the Peterborough League.

These games are all about minutes in the tank, the development of new partnerships and the building of confidence. A 3-1 defeat at Championship side Leicester City on Saturday was a frustration – certainly the language overhead in the Posh technical area suggested as much – especially as the hosts scored twice in the final 12 minutes, and soon after Chris Conn-Clarke had equalised with a moment of opportunism.

A goal for Conn-Clarke, a player who suffered a disappointing first season at London Road, was an obvious highlight as was the defensive work of Brazilian teenager Lucca Mendonca who played 90 minutes at the heart of the Posh defence in the absence of probable first-choice pairing Sam Hughes and Oscar Wallin.

Otherwise Posh made 10 changes at half-time when a cagey first-half from both sides was replaced by a more open, entertaining encounter. There were debuts in the 90 minutes for summer signings, goalkeeper Alex Bass, midfielder Brandon Khela and forward players Kyrell Lisbie and Declan Frith. Bass had nothing to do, Khela hit the crossbar and Frith and Lisbie showed positive intent.

Posh played a 4-3-3 formation in the first-half before appearing to switch to the 4-2-3-1 system after the break, but it wasn’t easy to tell given the new green away shirt acted as camouflage against the playing surface at the Leicester training ground.

Conn-Clarke was determined to stand out as he bravely wore yellow boots and his busy second-half display was rewarded in the 74th minute when home goalkeeper Stevie Bausor passed the ball straight to him 20 yards from an open goal. The finish was unerring and it cancelled out a deflected 64th minute goal for Leicester’s Louis Page.

Unfortunately Posh were level for four minutes. Young left-back Davon Gbajumo lost possession to Justin James and the full-back crossed for Page to expertly steer home his second goal. Silko Thomas added a third against a tiring Posh team with a splending finish from the edge of the penalty area and just after Nicholas Bilokapic had made a strong save.

Posh tired against youthful opponents towards the end, but had defended solidly with great organisation for an hour. Very little excitement arrived in the first half with Gustav Lindgren missing his chance for a confidence by heading an early chance straight at first-half Foxes’ ‘keeper Jakub Stolarczyk.

The Leicester first-half team included Wanya Marcal who was in the Posh Academy from the age of 10. He joined Leicester aged 12. It’s understood Posh still have an add on in place for a player who has nine appearances for ‘The Foxes’ first team.

Posh are back in friendly action at neighbours Stamford AFC on Tuesday (July 8, 7.30pm).

Posh (first half): Bass, Johnston, Mendonca, Nevett, Mills, De Havilland, Andrews, O’Brien-Brady, Hayes, Odoh, Lindgren.

Posh (second half): Bilokapic, Dornelly, Gbajumo, Rose, Mendonca, Collins, Khela, Conn-Clarke, Lisbie, Frith, Ihionvien.

Leicester (first-half): Stolarczyk, Ricardo, Okoli, Nelson, L. Thomas, Winks, Skipp, Marcal, Golding, Mavadidi, Evans.

Leicester (second-half): Bausor, Justin, Aluko. Coady, Kristiansen, Page, Soumare, Alvez, Joseph, Manga, S. Thomas.