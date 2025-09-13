Peterborough United are up and running at last after a great Matt finish

Matthew Garbett in action for Posh against Wycombe. Photo David Lowndes.

And breathe. Peterborough United walked off as winners for the first time in 15 League One matches to breathe life into a campaign that had appeared moribund.

Posh remain bottom of the table, but celebrations with the fans at the Weston Homes Stadium after a 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers were justifiably exuberant.

A superb goal from the outstanding Matthew Garbett and a second goal in two games for new young striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan saw Posh into a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break, but Wycombe’s rapid response after the re-start must have had more than a few folk of a blue persuasion fearing the worst in a season that has delivered only bad news so far.

But, helped by fine efforts from the bench, Posh rallied, created a couple of decent chances themselves and then weathered a succession of late set-pieces to claim a deserved, and very welcome, win.

Both teams were unchanged. Posh after a performance full of promise if not shots in defeat at Huddersfield and Wycombe after collecting their first win of the League One season. Goalkeeper Vicente Reyes and central defender David Okagbue returned from international duty to sit on the Posh substitutes’ bench.

It was set to be a battle between two sets of wing-backs and multiple central defenders and two teams with just that one win between them.

And yet both sides belied their poor starts to the season, certainly in terms of stylish passing and movement. The visitors started the better and cut Posh open with a wonderful front-to-back move on 7 minutes, but Posh keeper Alex Bass was out quickly to save from Fred Onyedimna.

Posh responded with a sweet move of their own which led to Peter Kioso feeding Harry Leonard on the edge of the area, but he shot too carefully and Wycombe ‘keeper Mikki Van Sas made the save.

There was much probing without a lot of penetration from either side until Garbett scored a cracking first goal for the club with a 25 yarder into the bottom corner on 21 minutes.

Wycombe came close to levelling from a well-worked corner which Taylor Allen met beautifully on the volley with the ball flying just over the crossbar.

But it was Posh who found the second goal of the game four minutes before the break. The ball was worked out wide to Brandon Khela whose excellent cross was met by the head of Harry Leonard. Van Sas saved, but Morgan was on hand to slam home his second goal in two League One starts.

Wycombe made a half-time sub and dumped a defender, and they should have pulled a goal back immediately, when a long ball and a deep cross unsettled Posh enough for replacement Ewan Henderson to receive a clear sight of goal. He scuffed his shot straight at Bass.

But the visitors didn’t have to wait long to get back into the game. A long throw was poorly defended and Onyedinma was on hand to volley home from close range in the 48th minute.

Posh looked weary. They wobbled and lost experienced defender Tom Lees to an injury, but David Okagbue came and delivered his best 30 minutes in a Posh shirt, while fellow substitutes Cian Hayes and Gustav Lindgren added vital energy, as did Kyrell Lisbie late in the game.

Bass somehow clung on to a close range header from a corner from Sam Bell before Posh started to impose themselves. The golden opportunity for 3-1 arrived when the energetic Khela intercepted a square pass and surged forward. He had Lindgren and Leonard either side of him and chose the former who was on his weaker side and the chance was gone.

Wycombe threw everything at Posh in the final stages, and received a succession of soft free kick decisions in their favour, but Bass grabbed a stinger of a set piece at the second attempt and was doubtless pleased to see late headers from Henderson and Connor Taylor drop gently into his arms. Posh otherwise defended their box impressively.

There was also an encouraging level of commitment and fight throughout the team as Posh saw six minutes of added time out fairly comfortably. The boost to confidence must be immense, on and off the pitch, but it mustn’t become a one-off.

Posh: Alex Bass, Jacob Mendy (sub Cian Hayes, 61 mins), Tom Lees (sub David Okagbue, 66 mins), George Nevett, Tom O’Connor, Peter Kioso, Archie Collins, Brandon Khela, Matthew Garbett, Harry Leonard (sub Kyrell Lisbie (85 mins), Jimmy-Jay Morgan (sub Gustav Lindgren, 61 mins).

Unused subs: Vicente Reyes, Carl Johnston, Klaidi Lolos.

Wycombe: Mikki Van Sas, Jack Grimmer, Connor Taylor, Taylor Allen, Dan Harvie, Niall Huggins (sub Ewan Henderson, 46 mins), Luke Leahy (sub Bradley Fink, 75 mins), George Abbott (sub James Tilley, 67 mins), Fred Onyedinma (sub Fin Back, 67 mins), Sam Bell, Cauley Woodrow.

Unused subs: Will Norris, Caolan Boyd-Munce, Magnus Westergaard

GOALS: Posh – Garbett (21 mins), Morgan (42 mins).

Wycombe – Onyedinma (48 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Khela (foul), Nevett (foul), Hayes (foul).

Wycombe – Harvie (foul).

REFEREE: Jacob Miles 7.

ATTENDANCE: 8,595 (466 Wycombe).