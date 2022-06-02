Jorge Grant in action for Posh.

Grant was a huge disappointment in his first season at the club following his move from Lincoln City last summer. He’d been a big influence on a talented Imps side.

Posh triggered a release clause in Grant’s contract to sign him and director of football Barry Fry has revealed the 27 year-old has a similar clause in his current deal, although not one that is likely to be met by potential suitors.

"We got Jorge on the cheap considering how good he had been at Lincoln,” Fry said. “He also has a release clause in his Posh contract in the event of relegation from the Championship, but I doubt anyone would reach it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He did struggle last season and it’s difficult to see him fitting into the manager’s style of play, but we do want a fee for him. We weant to move him on, but if he stays he was at least very good the last time he played in League One.”

Posh have seen little interest in Grant or the other four transfer listed players, Mark Beevers, Christy Pym, Ryan Broom and Idris Kanu. Posh want a fee for all of them, although they might let Kanu go for nothing. Kanu spent the second-half of last season on loan at League Two side Northampton Town, but the Cobblers have no interest in making the move permanent.