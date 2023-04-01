Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh against Oxford. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh were held to a 0-0 draw against lowly Oxford United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, but Derby County’s 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Ipswich Town has moved Darren Ferguson’s side into the top six on goals scored, ironically on a day when they rarely looked like scoring one.

It was a strange old game as Oxford set up positively, shaded the first-half and missed what turned out to be the best chance of the entire game.

But after the break they gave up. They sat deeper and deeper and time wasted without any fear of retribution from rookie referee Thomas Kirk who also fell for all sorts or exaggerated diving from defenders.

But Posh didn’t do enough to win the game. They created zero chances and from memory visiting goalkeeper Simon Eastwood was forced into just one save, a dribbler from long range from Joe Ward in the first half.

Posh endured a dreadful crossing day. Promising positions were created, but the delivery was constantly overhit or underhit. Ferguson changed personnel and formation, but, while there was no lack of effort, there was very little quality.

Oxford’s position before the game of two points and a place above the drop zone was a mystery given the amount of attacking talent at their disposal. A run of 11 games without a win, including nine defeats, led to a change of manager from Karl Robinson to LIam Manning. It was worth nothing though that high fliers Ipswich were their last victims.

As expected Posh restored teenage centre-back Ronnie Edwards to the back four in place of Josh Knight, but Harrison Burrows fought off the challenge of Kwame Poku for his spot.

Posh started brightly enough by creating one on-one-situations for wide men Ephron Mason-Clark and Joe Ward, but created little.

Oliver Norburn fired over when in space on the edge of the area after a short free kick and then sent a powerful volley just wide of a post 10 minutes later.

But Oxford were well organised defensively with good enough individuals to cause issues. Nathan Thompson certainly had his hands full with Yanic Wildschut and the visiting winger missed a golden chance of the half on the half hour.

A couple of missed challenges saw Oxford break three on one, but Wildschutt’s shot was well saved by Posh ‘keeper Will Norris.

Oxford were probably surprised how little pressure they came under, although a Mason-Clark cross in the final minute did eventually reach Joe Ward, but his shot was well blocked giving Posh their first corner of the half.

Could Darren Ferguson work his managerial magic at half-time for the second week in a row?

Not really. There was domination of the ball, but there was very little creativity which in fairness is not easy against 11 defenders.

A Nathanael Ogbeta shot led to appeals for handball which were waved away with the accused Stuart Findlay laughably falling to the ground holding his head. Naturally Mr Kirk obliged by stopping the game.

Clarke-Harris sent an overhead kick wide and substitute Dan Butler did well to head a deep free kick back across goal, but there were no takers.

Every other cross was cleared with ease.

Indeed Oxford even broke away and ‘scored’ but Marcus Browne’s effort was ruled out for offside.

The way Oxford celebrated a 0-0 draw at the end, just imagine what the reaction would have been like if they’d won for the first time since Januray.

Posh: Will Norris, Nathanael Ogbeta, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Thompson (sub Dan Butler, 71 mins), Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Ephron Mason-Clark, Harrison Burrows (sub Kwame Poku, 61 mins), Joe Ward (sub Kabongo Tshimanga, 79 mins), Jonson Clarke-Harris

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Josh Knight, Ricky-Jade Jones, Hector Kyprianou.

Oxford: Simon Eastwood, Sam Long, Stuart Findlay, Elliott Moore, Cameron Brannagan, Marcus Browne (sub Gatlin O’Donker, 84 mins), Marcus McGuane, Kyle Joseph (sub Brandon Fleming 90 + 4 mins), Josh Murphy (sub Oisin Smyth, 66 mins), Yanic Wildschut.

Unused subs: Edward McGinty, Brandon Fleming, Tyler Smith, Tyler Goodrham, Stephen Negru.

Oxford – Joseph (foul).

Referee: Thomas Kirk 5.