Peterborough United are ball number 28 in Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round draw, Luton Town home game now postponed

The FA Cup trophy. Photo: Getty Images.

The draw is scheduled to start after the third round tie between West Ham United and Leeds United which kicks off at 2pm and before the Nottingham Forest v Arsenal game which kicks off at 5.30pm.

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV.

Posh are ball number 28. They earned their place in the fourth round draw with a 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Getting into the draw was the main thing,” Posh manager Darren Ferguson said. “We know want a big club away from home. It would be a great experience for the players and the club would benefit financially.”