Peterborough United are ball number 28 in Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round draw, Luton Town home game now postponed
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup takes place on Sunday afternoon (January 9).
The draw is scheduled to start after the third round tie between West Ham United and Leeds United which kicks off at 2pm and before the Nottingham Forest v Arsenal game which kicks off at 5.30pm.
The draw will be broadcast live on ITV.
Posh are ball number 28. They earned their place in the fourth round draw with a 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium yesterday.
“Getting into the draw was the main thing,” Posh manager Darren Ferguson said. “We know want a big club away from home. It would be a great experience for the players and the club would benefit financially.”
Posh progress in the FA Cup means the Championship fixture against Luton Town scheduled for Saturday, February 5 will be postponed.