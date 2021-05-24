Peterborough United are ‘aware of’ a top young centre-back, but insist no bid has been made or is likely to be made

Jack Tucker (right) in action for Gillingham against Posh lastt season.

The 21 year-old is seen as a top player of the future by his current boss, the former Posh manager Steve Evans. Gillingham are understood to have turned down two bids from Championship club Reading last January.

But Posh director of football Barry Fry says he has not been asked to make an offer for the player.

“Jack is a player we are aware of and he’s a very good young defender,” Fry said. “He’s played a lot of League One matches, but if we go for another defender it will more than likely be one with experience of the Championship.”

Josh Knight, who has spent two loan spells at Posh, is reportedly of interest again. He spent last season on loan in the Championship at Wycombe.

Tucker made 50 appearances for Gillingham. his sole professional club, last season and is comfortable enough in possession to be a possible Posh target.

Posh have secured defenders Nathan Thompson, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards and Dan Butler on extended contracts already this close season.

Evans declined to comment.