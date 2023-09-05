Dawn Gore. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have been acting without a permanent CEO since David Paton was first suspended in September 2022 before leaving the club by mutual consent in April, 2023.

Mr Paton’s appointment in January, 2022 ultimately led to a suspended three-point deduction and a £50k fine for Posh as it turned out he had a disqualifying condition which should have stopped him taking the high profile role.

Gore has been with the club for the past nine years as Head of Finance and was recently appointed to the Board of Directors.

Leighton Mitchell has been acting as interim CEO since Paton’s suspension. He now reverts to his role of Operations Manager.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “I am delighted that Dawn has accepted my offer to become the club’s Chief Executive. I have no doubt she will be a success in the role.

"She has been with the club for nearly 10 years and during that time I have seen how dedicated she is, how diligent she is and how important she is to the business.

"There is no-one ownership, staff and fans could want more in this important leadership role and I am excited to see the great things Dawn will do as CEO of Posh in the years to come.

“We have had conversations in the past about the role because I feel she has all the attributes to be a success as CEO and the timing is right now for her to take on that responsibility.