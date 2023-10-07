Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At least one Peterborough United and one Leyton Orient fan are set to be issued with banning orders due to letting off pyrotechnics at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Blue and red flares respectively were set off in the London Road End and the DeskGo stand- where the visiting Lincoln supporters were housed- in the closing stages of Posh’s 2-0 win.

Pyro was let off in the London Road End terrace. Photo: Joe Dent.

The club has since confirmed that perpetrators from both ends were arrested and will be served with banning orders.

A club statement read: “The club can confirm that arrests were made following the use of pyrotechnics in the Weston Homes London Road Stand and the Deskgo Stand during the Sky Bet League One fixture against Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon.

“Club banning orders will be issued to those arrested. Pyrotechnics are dangerous to fans, players, officials and everyone in the ground and anyone caught using them will face banning orders.”