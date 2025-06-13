Peterborough United add Leicester City to their pre-season friendly schedule
The match will take place at the Championship club’s training ground (12.30pm kick off). The teams met at the same venue two years ago in a friendly with Posh winning 2-1.
Posh are at St George’s Park for a training camp in the week leading up to the game.
Posh now have 5 confirmed pre-season friendlies. Another game will be announced later this evening. Posh are playing no friendlies at home due to pitch work at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Posh pre-season schedule:
Saturday, July 5 v Leicester City (12.30pm).
Tuesday, July 8 v Stamford AFC (7.30pm).
Tuesday, July 15 v Peterborough Sports (7.45pm).
Saturday, July 19 v Boston United (3pm).
Saturday, July 26 v Grimsby Town (3pm).
