Peterborough United Academy staff to support Sue Ryder Hospice with 500-mile bike ride

Academy Manager Keiran Scarff, Under 18s manager Jamal Campbell-Ryce and Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Nilesh Patel.

Academy Manager Kieran Scarff and Under 18s boss Jamal Campbell-Ryce will be cycling 500 miles between them this month to support the hospice based on Thorpe Road.

The pair have set a target of £1000 and have already raised over £800.

Nilesh Patel, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “From all of us at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, we want to wish Kieran and Jamal lots of luck in their efforts to kick off 2022 with a new type of goal – cycling 500 miles each in a month.

“We are blown away by their determination to go the distance in support of our hospice. The funds they are raising will help us to continue to provide our compassionate care and fill families’ final days with love.”

The money will be used to support the hospice as they work to provide care to people in their final days.

The charity’s website states: “The room someone dies in doesn’t have to be a sombre place. It can be full of music, much-loved pets, or the people who mean the most. Wherever someone spends their final days, you can help give them a better goodbye, by supporting Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall today.

“We’ll handle the scary stuff, taking the pain, stress, and uncertainty away. This leaves families free to focus on what’s really important love. So please, send a gift today, and help fill the room with love.

“Of course, love can come with tears, laughter, memories and more. There are many ways to say goodbye. With your help, we’ll find out what’s best for a family and fill the room with love.