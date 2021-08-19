Peterborough Town suffer a big blow ahead of a potentially decisive weekend in the Northants Premier Division

Josh Smith will be a key man in a big weekend for Peterborough Town.

Town have been told by the Northants League they will have to accept an abandoned match as the result of a scheduled game at Brigstock which was postponed last month because of a Covid case in the home camp.

Town offered Brigstock FIVE new dates, but all were rejected so under rules drawn up at the start of the season both sides receive six points when the city side would have expected to pick up the 20 points available for a win.

This leaves Town level on points with Finedon who they meet on Sunday in a game rearranged from earlier this month because the city side had a Covid case on the original date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town chairman Brian Howard said: “There is nothing we or the league can do as the dates have to be mutually agreed. We offered to play every Sunday until the end of the season or on Bank Holiday Monday, but Brigstock declined all dates.

“We are pleased that Finedon kindly agreed to play this Sunday.”

Town are fuming privately with a Brigstock club who rely on dragging players, and paying some of them, in from Peterborough to field a team.

They are also cursing their luck with the weather as Finedon have completed two more matches than Town this summer.

Town also have the problem of rustiness to contend with this weekend. They haven’t played for a fortnight and will be pleased they travel to bottom club Brixworth on Saturday before heading to Finedon.

Finedon have an awkward match on Saturday when they visit an in-form Oundle side chasing a sixth straight Premier Division success.

Oundle were also expecting to play a rearranged game at Rushden on Sunday, but their hosts have now withdrawn from the fixture so that match will also be treated as an abandoned game.