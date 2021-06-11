Peterborough Town are in peak form ahead of a revenge bid at Oundle Town

Chris Milner of Peterborough Town on his way to a first Northants Premier Division ton against Horton House last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.

Town demolished Horton House in a top flight contest at Bretton Gate last Saturday to move menacingly within a win of top spot and followed that up with an exciting victory over Essex Premier League side Hadleigh & Thundersley in the ECB National Club KO on Sunday.

Stamford Town were then seen off in the Stamford KO Shield T20 competition on Monday before a win at Brigstock on Tuesday saw the city through to the knockout stages of the Northants T20 Cup.

And Town will be keen to carry that form to Oundle who were the last team to beat them in a Premier Division game almost two years ago.

Josh Smith on his way to 67 for Peterborough Town against Horton House last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.

Town couldn’t be in much better form collectively and individually. Opening batsmen Chris Milner and Josh Smith plus skipper David Clarke have all been in the runs, while seamer Mark Edwards and spinners Lewis Bruce and Karanpal Singh have been collecting plenty of wickets.

Unbeaten Town are currently fourth in the Northants Premier Division, two places above Oundle who were beaten at Geddington last weekend.

Regular second team bowler Danny Iqbal (5-15) was the star of a five-wicket win at Stamford Town in a KO Shield quarter-final on Monday (June 7). Stamford were dismissed for 110.

And Town then battered Brigstock by 92 runs to reach a Northants T20 Cup quarter final 24 hours later. Josh Smith (51), Chris Milner (44), Lewis Bruce (4-10) and Karanpal Singh (4-13) were the stars of that success which booked Town a quarter-final tie at home to Oundle next Tuesday (June 15).

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, June 12

Northants Premier Division (11am): Oundle v Peterborough Town.

Lincs Premier Division (11.30am): Market Deeping v Scunthorpe, Woodhall Spa v Bourne.

Cambs Division One (noon): St Giles v Ramsey, Eaton Socon v March, St Ives & Warboys v Stamford, Wisbech v Histon.

Cambs Division Two (12.30pm): Blunham v Ufford Park, Castor v Waresley.

Sunday, June 13