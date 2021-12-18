Peterborough Sports set up a huge top-of-the-table battle with an easy win against bottom club

Josh Moreman is brought down to earn Peterborough Sports a penalty against Nuneaton. Photo: James Richardson.

Two goals from man-of-the-match Josh Moremand and two penalty conversions from Dan Lawlor enabled third-placed Sports to beat bottom club Nuneaton 4-0 at the Bee Arena. The city side are six points behind Banbury ahead of Tuesday’s big game, also at the Bee Arena.

With a mixed set of results of late, this game against a struggling opposition was thought by many to be key in getting Sports back on track and keeping up with the incessant points gathering by both Banbury and second-placed Coalville.

Nuneaton looked strong in the early stages of the match, fashioning several chances with ex-Premier League star Leroy Lita having the best of them without really troubling Paul White in the Sports goal.

Peterborough Sports celebrate a goal against Nuneaton. Photo: James Richardson.

The breakthrough came on 25 minutes when a Maniche Sani ball found Moreman in acres of space running in from the left and as he bore down on goal he deftly curled the ball around Tony Breedon in the Nuneaton net.

This really gave Sports some confidence and they started to control possession and it was no surprise when the lead was doubled on 36 minutes. Dion Sembie-Ferris received the ball in the box and cleverly drew a foul challenge from a defender. Lawlor confidently put away the spotkick.

A good chance was spurned by Nuneaton on 44 minutes as Lita cleared Paul White with a chip, but unfortunately for him also the crossbar.

Sports came out strongly after the break and the confidence continued to grow as they put some good moves together. Goal number three came on 54 minutes and it was another penalty following a foul on Moreman. Lawlor again made no mistake.

Maniche Sani celebrates a goal for Peterborough Sports against Nuneaton. Photo: James Richardson.