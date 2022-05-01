Josh McCammon celebrates hos goal for Peterborough Sports in a play-off semi-final win against Alvechurch at the Bee Arena.

Sports cenrtainly couldn’t be in better form as they approach the Southern League Premier Division Central play-off final against Coalville, a game that should attract the first 1,000 plus crowd to be seen at the Bee Arena (3pm). There is just 55 miles between two clubs competing for a coveted place in the National League set up.

The city side beat Alvechurch rather more comfortably than 2-1 would suggest in their semi-final last week to make it 13 games unbeaten. They’ve won nine of those and kept clean sheets in five of their last seven games, but Dean is mindful they face much stronger opposition tomorrow. He has a healthy respect for Coalville, and not just because they beat Sports 6-2 earlier this season.

"There are good people at Coalville as well as good players,” Dean said. “And may the best team win. At least whoever wins the game will deserve promotion. It’s a play-off final, but it’s not a case of one team finishing 15 points clear of the other. We finished level on points in the league, we beat each other once each so whoever wins this game will be worthy promotion winners.

Billy Kee of Accrington Stanley playing against Derby County in 2019. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

"We couldn’t be in a better place, but it’s also important we keep our eyes on this game and on a fantastic prize. Our current form is excellent, we have home advantage and we have had a six-day break between games which is a luxury for us. We’ve also been playing pressure matches for the last two months and come through them all. Coalville will probably be thinking the same though.

"Coalville are also very good. They have Billy Kee, a striker who could still be playing in the Football League, as well as other good forwards, dangerous wingers and a lively midfield.

"It should be a great game and it should be a huge crowd. We had 700 Peterborough people (there was a club record crowd of 741) at the semi-final on Tuesday and that was with Manchester City playing Real Madrid and Stamford having a big game up the road. Coalville had 1500 at their semi-final so I would imagine they would fetch a fair few to our place.

"We will need our crowd. They made it hostile on Tuesday and we want the same again tomorrow. I don’t mean hostile in a nasty way. but plenty of noise. Coalvile’s crowd were like that when we lost there.

"We can’t wait to get going and I just hope the game is decided fair and square and not with a last minute winner or a controversial refereeing decision.”

Sports have a full squad to pick from as forward Ky Marsh-Brown is fit again after missing the semi-final because of illness.

Admission is: adults £10, seniors 60+ £7, students & 13-17yrs £3, U13s free.