Peterborough RUFC v Peterborough Lions is on again next season despite league restructuring, Borough improve coaching set up and seek more volunteers, while new players are also welcome

Shane Manning.

The city clubs will be playing at the same level six, but they will now be competing in the 12-team Regional Two East Division in the 2022-23 campaign. Lions finished bottom of Midlands Division One East last season, but beat Borough, who finished fourth, twice.

The teams in the new-look division are: Kettering, Leighton Buzzard, Lutterworth, Market Harborough, Newbold-On-Avon, Northampton Old Scouts, Old Laurentians, Old Northamptonians, Olney, Peterborough RUFC, Peterborough Lions and Towcesterians.

Peterborough RUFC have been busy adding to their coaching group with Ross Chamberlain appointed as backs coach in support of head coach Shane Manning and forwards coach Sam Crooks and Levan Stapleton has been promoted to the role of assistant coach.

"Ross has been playing scrum-half at the club for around 3 years and has National Level experience, while also played for the East Midlands senior side,” Manning said. “He did the odd session last season so it's good to have him take up the role full time as well as continuing to play.

"Levan also has experience of playing National Level rugby while he was at Cambridge RUFC. Its really good to be able to give guys already within the club an opportunity and it adds to the club coaching depth overall.”

Peterborough RUFC is offering many new sponsorship opportunities. The club is run by volunteers and has over 700 members so sponsorship from local businesses is vital for the club and anyone interested in getting involved just needs to contact the club.