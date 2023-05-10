Glenn Billing in action for Phantoms. Photo: Darrill Stoddart

​Forwards Glenn Billing and Ralfs Circenis have both left the city ice hockey club.

Billing has quit for personal reasons after five successful seasons at Planet Ice.

He racked up 305 points from 231 games with an impressive 104 goals and 201 assists for the club. He’s the sixth highest points scorer in the club’s history.

"Deciding not to return to Peterborough next season was the toughest decision I’ve had to make in my playing career,” Billing admitted. “Unfortunately due to some personal circumstances and work commitments, I can no longer commit to travelling.”

Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov added: “I can’t thank Glenn enough for all the commitment he has given Phantoms over the years, helping our organisation to make history.

"He will be hugely missed by everyone involved with Phantoms but especially in the dressing room, as he always put team & team mates first.”

Circenis only joined Phantoms last summer and helped win the League Cup in his first year as a National League player.

The 25 year-old played 58 games for Phantoms, claiming 22 goals and 33 assists.

Circenis said: “It has been a difficult decision to make as it was a great season topped off with a trophy.

"I’ve made good friends and I would like to thank my teammates, the fans and the organisation for allowing me to be part of an unforgettable season.”

Phantoms have re-signed several players from last season with the latest being young Archie Salisbury (16), long-serving defenceman Scott Robson and popular Scottish forward Duncan Speirs.

Robson has served Phantoms for nine seasons and has signed a new two-year deal.

Speirs has scored 124 points from 100 games with the Phantoms in his two seasons at the club.

Speirs said: “I’m really happy to be coming back to Peterborough next season.

"Winning the Cup last season was the highlight for me and hopefully we can win even more silverware next season.”