Peter Kioso not in the Rotherham squad for Saturday Championship fixture
On-loan players Peter Kioso and Zak Sturge have already returned to their parent clubs and Posh expect to sell striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defender Ronnie Edwards.
Posh have signed goalkeeper Jed Steer and expect to bring other new players to the club.
Posh January transfer window
Kioso left out
Rotherham United have left Peter Kioso out of their matchday squad for a Championship home game with Stoke City on Saturday.
The Millers only named 8 subs - 9 are permitted in the Championship - but KIoso wasn't among them.
Posh fans will hope it means Kioso is not wanted by Rotherham and he could therefore be back at London Road soon.
More from Charlton
Charlton made if 5 January transfer window signings by taking centre-back Macaulay Gillesphey from Plymouth for an undisclosed fee.
Charlton have also been linked with a move for Ipswich striker Freddie Ladapo, which could be a sign they are growing impatient in the wait to see if Jonson Clarke-Harris will join them from Posh.
KIoso latest
Rotherham manager Leam Richardson spoke about Peter Kioso, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Posh before being recalled, today.
He said: "He's come back in and been welcomed back by myself, the staff and the players very well. We'll add him to the squad and the framework of what we're trying to build.
"We've spoken too much about our player and other people's comments. We aren't in control of any teams making offers for our players. We want to keep all our players and evolve."
Cambridge make first signing
Experienced striker Lyle Taylor has left Wycombe Wanderers and joined Cambridge United on a free transfer.
Barnsley are confident then can keep on-loan Luton Town striker John McAtee despite interest from Championship clubs Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Cardiff City.
Fleetwood, who visit Cambridge on Saturday in a relegation scrap, have signed Sheffield United full-back Harty Boyes on loan.
League One latest
Reading could be forced into a fire sale of star players because of serious ongoing financial issues, according to the Athletic.
Wycombe have signed West Ham winger Gideon Kodua on loan until the end of the season.
Charlton complete one transfer and on the verge of announcing another
Charlton have signed one-time Posh loanee Conor Coventry on a three-and-a-half year contract. The midfielder moved from West Ham United to the Valley - with one one news outlet suggesting the fee was £1 million - in time to play against Posh on Saturday.
The South London Press are also reporting Charlton expect to sign Plymouth Argyle centre-back Macaulay Gillesphey today.
Charlton close in on former Posh player
Charlton, who host Posh tomorrow, believe they have won the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Conor Coventry. Coventry spent time on loan at Posh in the first half of the 2021-22 season.
Coventry had been holding talks with Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.
Pompey swoop
Goalkeeper Matt Macey is close to a return to Portsmouth. The 29 year-old, who made a favourable impression on loan from Luton Town at Fratton Park last season, is undergoing a medical.
It's a short-term contract offer until the end of the season for a goalkeeper who was a free agent.
Former Posh loanee Will Norris is the first-choice Pompey 'keeper.
Exeter City have signed left-back Ben Purrington on loan from Scottish Premier League side Ross County.
Deal done
Oxford United have completed the loan signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.
League One latest
Wycombe Wanderers are apparently on talks with West Ham United about signing teenage forward Gideon Kodua on loan.
Relegation threatened Carlisle have completed the signing of Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis.