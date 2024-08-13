Live

Oxford United vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh travel to Championship side in the EFL Cup

By Ben Jones
Published 13th Aug 2024, 18:49 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 19:44 BST
Archie Collins applauds the Peterborough United fans after the opening day vs Huddersfield. Photo: Joe Dent.Archie Collins applauds the Peterborough United fans after the opening day vs Huddersfield. Photo: Joe Dent.
Archie Collins applauds the Peterborough United fans after the opening day vs Huddersfield. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United travel to the Kassam Stadium to face Oxford United in the EFL Cup first round (7:45pm).

It’s place of unhappy recent memories for Posh but they will once again travel in hope.

Former captain Peter Kioso could well be in the starting line-up for the opposition.

If the game is level after 90 minutes, it will go straight to a penalty shootout.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Oxford vs Posh

Key Events

  • Straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes
Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:35 BST

FT

Another poor performance, out of the cup

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:33 BST

93 mins 2-0 Oxford

Bilokapic still looking suspect from crosses, at about the 3rd attempt, claims the ball to stop O’Donkor poking in.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:31 BST

4 added minutes

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:29 BST

88 mins 2-0 Oxford

Bilokapic has to tip a ball over the bar from O’Donkor’s flick on the six-yard box. Sibley put the cross in, decent reaction save.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:27 BST

86 mins Sub

Josh McEachran is replaced by CB Will Vaulks for Oxford

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:27 BST

85 mins 2-0 Oxford

Posh eyes light up for a second, big hoof up field. Mothersille chases it down, Ingram comes to the edge of his box, Mothersille tries to take a touch and go round him but the ball goes into the keeper’s path and the chance comes to nothing.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:25 BST

85 mins 2-0 Oxford

A spark of like life from Oxford, El Mizouni fires a ball into the box, Bilokapic flaps at it, the ball it falls to Brannagan in the middle of the box, the keeper is off his line but Fernandez makes a block as the ball heads towards the line.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:23 BST

Sub

Crichlow for Wallin

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:21 BST

81 mins 2-0 Oxford

Ten go to, wish I could report that anything was happening.

Posh are trying to press high but Oxford are getting out.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:18 BST

76 mins 2-0 Oxford

Posh hit straight back with a chance, Hayes and CCC move the ball across the box to Odoh in acres of space but he hits an effort into the side netting.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:17 BST

75 mins 2-0 Oxford

Third corner cleared but quickly put back in and Ebiowei left unmarked in between the centre-halves in the six-yard box.

Should have done better than a tame prod well wide.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:15 BSTUpdated 21:15 BST

74 mins 2-0 Oxford

Wallin rises highest and its not far from heading into his own net but it’s a corner.

Played short, Ebiowei skips past Odoh, charges along the touchline and forces Bilokapic into a near post save.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:13 BST

73 mins 2-0 Oxford

Wallin bundles over O’Donkor in the final third, close to the touchline.

Oxford load the box.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:11 BST

70 mins 2-0 Oxford

Game has gone flat, there’s attempts to go forward from Posh but little quality. There appears to be very little goal threat in this side.

Oxford have eased off the pace and looking comfortable even if Posh are seeing more of the ball.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:07 BST

Posh subs

Mothersille, Conn-Clarke, Ajiboye on

Randall, Jones, Curtis off

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:06 BST

64 mins 2-0 Oxford

Yellow card for Curtis for pulling back Sibley.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:03 BST

63 mins 2-0 Oxford

Posh seem to be running out of ideas, just some really sloppy passing is costing then mow as they try to come forward.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:01 BST

Oxford subs

Cameron Brannagan, Gatlin O’Donkor, Elliott Moore

Goodrham, Sam Long and Ruben Rodrigues off

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Oxford UnitedPeter Kioso

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.