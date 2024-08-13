Oxford United vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh travel to Championship side in the EFL Cup
It’s place of unhappy recent memories for Posh but they will once again travel in hope.
Former captain Peter Kioso could well be in the starting line-up for the opposition.
If the game is level after 90 minutes, it will go straight to a penalty shootout.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Oxford vs Posh
Key Events
- Straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes
Another poor performance, out of the cup
93 mins 2-0 Oxford
Bilokapic still looking suspect from crosses, at about the 3rd attempt, claims the ball to stop O’Donkor poking in.
4 added minutes
88 mins 2-0 Oxford
Bilokapic has to tip a ball over the bar from O’Donkor’s flick on the six-yard box. Sibley put the cross in, decent reaction save.
86 mins Sub
Josh McEachran is replaced by CB Will Vaulks for Oxford
85 mins 2-0 Oxford
Posh eyes light up for a second, big hoof up field. Mothersille chases it down, Ingram comes to the edge of his box, Mothersille tries to take a touch and go round him but the ball goes into the keeper’s path and the chance comes to nothing.
85 mins 2-0 Oxford
A spark of like life from Oxford, El Mizouni fires a ball into the box, Bilokapic flaps at it, the ball it falls to Brannagan in the middle of the box, the keeper is off his line but Fernandez makes a block as the ball heads towards the line.
Crichlow for Wallin
81 mins 2-0 Oxford
Ten go to, wish I could report that anything was happening.
Posh are trying to press high but Oxford are getting out.
76 mins 2-0 Oxford
Posh hit straight back with a chance, Hayes and CCC move the ball across the box to Odoh in acres of space but he hits an effort into the side netting.
75 mins 2-0 Oxford
Third corner cleared but quickly put back in and Ebiowei left unmarked in between the centre-halves in the six-yard box.
Should have done better than a tame prod well wide.
74 mins 2-0 Oxford
Wallin rises highest and its not far from heading into his own net but it’s a corner.
Played short, Ebiowei skips past Odoh, charges along the touchline and forces Bilokapic into a near post save.
73 mins 2-0 Oxford
Wallin bundles over O’Donkor in the final third, close to the touchline.
Oxford load the box.
70 mins 2-0 Oxford
Game has gone flat, there’s attempts to go forward from Posh but little quality. There appears to be very little goal threat in this side.
Oxford have eased off the pace and looking comfortable even if Posh are seeing more of the ball.
Posh subs
Mothersille, Conn-Clarke, Ajiboye on
Randall, Jones, Curtis off
64 mins 2-0 Oxford
Yellow card for Curtis for pulling back Sibley.
63 mins 2-0 Oxford
Posh seem to be running out of ideas, just some really sloppy passing is costing then mow as they try to come forward.
Oxford subs
Cameron Brannagan, Gatlin O’Donkor, Elliott Moore
Goodrham, Sam Long and Ruben Rodrigues off
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.