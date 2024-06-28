One ex-Peterborough United player stays put, another has moved on
Quick departure for ex-Posh man
One-time Posh loanee Alex Pritchard is set to leave Birmingham City just 150 days after joining them. The attacker is expected to join Turkish Süper Lig outfit Sivasspor.
Striker Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has signed for Crawley Town following the expiration of his contract at Swindon Town. He scored in a Carabao Cup tie at Posh last season.
Santos stays at Bolton
Bolton boss Ian Evatt has thrown cold water on speculation club captain Ricardo Santos will leave the Trotters this summer after a dip in form towards the end of last season.
Evatt told the Bolton News: “Rico has been a massive part of our journey as a football club and I think he deserves respect. He has come back in good shape, really positive, and he wants to set the record straight as well..”
First Os signing
Leyton Orient have signed midfielder Sonny Perkins on a season-long loan from Lees United.
Goalkeeper Tony Savin has moved to Shrewsbury from Accrington Stanley.
Exeter have signed striker Josh Magennis following his release from Wigan Athletic.
Pool sign an ex Posh man
Blackpool have signed left-back Hayden Coulson from Middlesbrough. The former Posh man spent time on loan with The Seasiders last season.
Crawley have signed centre-back Josh Flint after his contract expired at Dutch club Volendam.
Cambridge United have sold forward to Crewe for an undisclosed fee.
Crawley exodus continues
Stockport have signed goalkeeper Corey Addai from League One rivals Crawley Town. That makes six departures from the newly-promoted Reds this summer and forward Klaidi Lolos has been linked with a move to Bolton.
League One latest June 27
Bristol Rovers have signed striker Ruel Sotiriou from Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee.
Ashworth joins 'massive' club
Blackpool have signed West Bromwich Albion defender Zac Ashworth for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
He had a loan spell in League One with Bolton Wanderers last season and scored two goals in 16 league appearances.
“Blackpool is a massive club and this is a great opportunity for a fresh start," Ashworth said
New League One leaders in summer signings table!
Crawley Town are reportedly interested in Grimsby Town central defender Toby Mullarkey.
Crawley have lost last season’s top scorer Danilo Orsi to Burton Albion. It’s the 11th signing this summer by the Brewers, the most in League One.
Sully Kaikai has signed a new contract with Cambridge.
No signings so far June 26
The three League One clubs yet to make any new signings this summer are Leyton Orient, Northampton Town and Reading.
League One latest June 26
Wycombe have signed Sunderland goalkeeper Nathan Bishop on a season-long loan.
Cambridge have re-signed right-back James Gibbons after he spent time with them on loan from Bristol Rovers last season.
Charlton are interested in Ipswich Town striker Gassan Ahadme who was on loan at Cambridge last season,
