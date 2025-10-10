One ex-Peterborough United midfielder extends his stay at Ipswich Town, but another one leaves Portman Road on loan

Jack Taylor in action for Ipswich Town. Photo Marc Atkins Getty Images.

Former Peterborough United star Jack Taylor has signed a new three-year contract with Ipswich Town.

The 27 year-old midfielder moved to Ipswich from Posh in the summer of 2023 for a reported £1.5 million, but has started just 23 first-team games in the last two-and-a-bit seasons, including one in the Premier League. Taylor has also made 58 substitute appearances for the Tractor Boys and has scored seven goals.

Taylor’s original contract was due to expire next summer.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract with the club," Taylor told the Ipswich club website. "I have had so many fantastic experiences over my two years here and have enjoyed every opportunity I've had to play for Ipswich Town, so it was an easy decision to extend my stay.

"I have improved so much as a footballer during my time working under the manager and coaches here and I look forward to pushing on further over the next few years and helping the team achieve its goals."

Taylor started the first three Championship games of the season, but has not appeared for Ipswich since August 30.

Former Posh Under 21 player Tyler Young has left Ipswich for Isthmian League Premier Division side Chatham Town on loan. The 19 year-old midfielder signed a one-year deal with Town in the summer after he was released by Posh. He made one substitute appearance in an EFL Trophy match for Posh.