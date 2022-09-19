It has seen Peterborough’s promotion odds drift out a touch, with Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday moving to odds on to be playing Championship football next season.

Despite that, Posh are still right up there still in the odds with a play-off place looking the order of the day according to the bookies.

At the other end of the table MK Dons have seen their odds significantly lengthen after their dire start to the season goes on.

Deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

And, don’t forget, you can get all the latest Posh news, here.

1. Morecambe 150/1 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. Burton Albion 100/1 Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

3. Cheltenham Town 80/1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Bristol Rovers 66/1 Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales