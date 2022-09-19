ODDS: How William Hill rates Peterborough United's promotion hopes following slump in form - plus the odds for Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Derby County and Plymouth Argyle
Posh have slipped to tenth in the League One table after four defeats in a row.
It has seen Peterborough’s promotion odds drift out a touch, with Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday moving to odds on to be playing Championship football next season.
Despite that, Posh are still right up there still in the odds with a play-off place looking the order of the day according to the bookies.
At the other end of the table MK Dons have seen their odds significantly lengthen after their dire start to the season goes on.
Deliver your verdict via our social media channels.
And, don’t forget, you can get all the latest Posh news, here.