Northampton Town head to Peterborough United for a Vertu Trophy tie on Tuesday determined to exploit the weaknesses in Darren Ferguson’s side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers seek a quickfire win double over their local rivals having won a League One clash with Posh 2-1 at Sixfields last week. Both sides appear set to give minutes to fringe players, but both insist it’s a tie they are keen to win.

Relegation-threatened Cobblers were poor in defeat at Rotherham United on Saturday. They host mid-table Charlton Athletic in a League One match on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton Town celebrate their winning goal against Posh at Sixfields last week. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Cobblers interim assistant manager Marc Richards said: “It’s exciting because we want to be up against our rivals. We thrive off that as a staff and it brings a spice and an edge to the game. We are very respectful of the competition and we will be as strong as we can be knowing that we’ve got a big game in the league on Saturday.

"It will be an opportunity for certain players to get some minutes, but we’ll also use it as a chance to create momentum for other players so we’ll play a strong group and we’ll give it our all. We want to win and there’s no better opponent to turn things around a little bit. It’s a really good game for us and it’s a good game for the lads who haven’t played too much to showcase what they can do.

"Peterborough have really talented players and they have an amazing front line. They’re strong and quick and direct and can score goals for fun, but there are certainly weaknesses in their side and we’ll try to exploit that as much as we can.”