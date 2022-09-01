Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh star Ronnie Edwards in action with Tammy Abraham of Chelsea in a pre-season friendly in July 2021.

The Metro has made that suggestion. The PT understands that is not necessarily the case if Chelsea take the England Under 19 international as they would prefer him to play in the Championship. Negotiations ongoing. Under five hours until the transfer window shuts.

Posh are set to sign Newcastle United’s left-sided centre-back Kelland Watts according to the Daily Mail. If true, thet would increase the chances of Edwards leaving London Road.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said this week the club would sign a left-sided central defender if Edwards left and was not loaned straight back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports and the London Standard are reporting Palace have made a £4 million bid for Edwards with £4 million of add ons.

The Daily Mail claim the total offer is worth £7.5 million.

Earlier this summer Posh chairman described an alleged bid of £4 million from Palace for Edwards as ‘derisory’.

Chelsea had two bids rejected for Edwards last week including one of £6 million. They were expected to up their offer to £8 million today.Palace bid

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Wednesday he turned down two club record bids for the Edwards at the end of last week.

The PT has twice reported on Chelsea’s interest in Edwards in the past three weeks.

Posh midfielder Idris Kanu has joined Barnet for an undisclosed fee. He has signed a two year contract with the National League club.

Young professional development forward Hameed Ishola has seen his Posh contract cancelled by mutual consent.