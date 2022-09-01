Newcastle United defender link could mean Ronnie Edwards is leaving London Road on deadline day
Crystal Palace would reportedly loan Ronnie Edwards straight back to Peterborough United if they sign him on transfer deadline day.
The Metro has made that suggestion. The PT understands that is not necessarily the case if Chelsea take the England Under 19 international as they would prefer him to play in the Championship. Negotiations ongoing. Under five hours until the transfer window shuts.
Posh are set to sign Newcastle United’s left-sided centre-back Kelland Watts according to the Daily Mail. If true, thet would increase the chances of Edwards leaving London Road.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said this week the club would sign a left-sided central defender if Edwards left and was not loaned straight back.
Most Popular
-
1
Transfer deadline day ticker as former Peterborough United striker makes a move
-
2
Crystal Palace reportedly offer £8 million package for Ronnie Edwards, Chelsea still expected to move for the player, one Posh player departs
-
3
Peterborough United reject record bids for Ronnie and the contigency plan in place should he leave, the club's £800k offer for a number 10, and clearing up a 'pulling the plug' misconception
-
4
Teenager detained by police after making racist comments at Peterborugh United Stevenage match
-
5
Peterborough United Women delivered a dazzling show in front of a club record crowd under the London Road lights
Sky Sports and the London Standard are reporting Palace have made a £4 million bid for Edwards with £4 million of add ons.
The Daily Mail claim the total offer is worth £7.5 million.
Earlier this summer Posh chairman described an alleged bid of £4 million from Palace for Edwards as ‘derisory’.
Chelsea had two bids rejected for Edwards last week including one of £6 million. They were expected to up their offer to £8 million today.Palace bid
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Wednesday he turned down two club record bids for the Edwards at the end of last week.
The PT has twice reported on Chelsea’s interest in Edwards in the past three weeks.
Posh midfielder Idris Kanu has joined Barnet for an undisclosed fee. He has signed a two year contract with the National League club.
Young professional development forward Hameed Ishola has seen his Posh contract cancelled by mutual consent.
Posh are also keen to offload transfer-listed midfielder Ryan Broom. The club are known to have accepted two offers from League Two clubs for Broom who has turned both moves down.