Clubs are working hard to revamp their squad with the summer transfer window in full swing.

Relegated Birmingham City have made just one signing so far – keeper Ryan Allsop from Hull City – but are rumoured to have a £20m budget for transfers and wages next season.

It’s a more hectic approach over at New York Stadium with Rotherham having already made their tenth summer signing.

Posh are looking to avoid another play-off campaign – having lost in the semis for the last two seasons – and are once again putting their faith in a mix of old heads and promising up-and-coming talent.

At the other end of the table Burton have new owners and plenty of new players as they look to avoid their yearly relegation battle.

It has all resulted in price shifts with league sponsors SkyBet. Here we have the latest promotion odds (accurate as of June 26)