Peterborough United are likely to be promotion contenders once again.Peterborough United are likely to be promotion contenders once again.
Peterborough United are likely to be promotion contenders once again.

New shift in League One odds after huge budget for Birmingham City and title contenders make TENTH summer signing - plus the prices on Peterborough United, Barnsley, Wrexham and the rest and Wrexham

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Next season’s League One promises to be another competitive battle at both ends of the table.

Clubs are working hard to revamp their squad with the summer transfer window in full swing.

Relegated Birmingham City have made just one signing so far – keeper Ryan Allsop from Hull City – but are rumoured to have a £20m budget for transfers and wages next season.

It’s a more hectic approach over at New York Stadium with Rotherham having already made their tenth summer signing.

Posh are looking to avoid another play-off campaign – having lost in the semis for the last two seasons – and are once again putting their faith in a mix of old heads and promising up-and-coming talent.

At the other end of the table Burton have new owners and plenty of new players as they look to avoid their yearly relegation battle.

It has all resulted in price shifts with league sponsors SkyBet. Here we have the latest promotion odds (accurate as of June 26)

Get more Posh news, here.

10/11

1. Birmingham City

10/11Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
3/1

2. Rotherham United

3/1Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
3/1

3. Huddersfield Town

3/1Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
10/3

4. Bolton Wanderers

10/3Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Birmingham CityLeague OneBarnsleyWrexhamHull CityNew York Stadium