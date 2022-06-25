David Ajiboye signing his Post contract. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 23-year-old winger arrived from Sutton United in League Two for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday (June 22) and signed a three-year contract.

Last season was his first in the EFL after helping Sutton to their first ever season in the Football League two seasons ago. He scored eight goals in 43 league games and played 50 times as he also helped the side reach the final of the Papa John’s Wembley.

He played 126 times for Sutton, the club he joined in 2019 after he left his first club Brighton. Ajiboye as in the Seagull’ youth ranks and never appeared for the first team.

He has dazzled Sutton fans with his quality though and is looking forward to doing the same with Posh. He said: “I’m very attacking, I like to get at players, put crosses in and score goals and hopefully I can bring that to Peterborough and we can do well.

"My game is getting past players and getting the crowd off their seats, just giving my all to get the win for the team.

“I have always wanted to push myself to try and play as high as possible, so this is the perfect opportunity for it and I am grateful for it. I’m looking to get some good numbers this season and help to get the team back into the Championship.