New Peterborough United striker wants goals and assists to repay the faith shown by his manager

Peterborough United striker Harry Leonard naturally wants goals and assists at his new club, but most of all he wants to earn the trust of manager Darren Ferguson.

Leonard (22) sealed a reported £800k move to Posh from Blackburn Rovers on transfer deadline day and has played a big part in the goals scored by his new strike partner JJ Morgan in their first two League One appearances together for Posh.

Leonard has been impressed with Ferguson both before and after his transfer from his boyhood club.

"I’ve only been here a couple of weeks, but I can already say he’s one of the best I’ve known,” Leonard told the Posh Plus service. “He was very clear about how I fitted into his plans when we spoke before the move and since I’ve been here he’s been very detailed tactically.

“He’s very passionate about the game which I like and his style of play should suit me down to a tee so Hopefully I can repay the faith he’s shown in men.

"I will take it game by game, and obviously I want involvement in goals and assists, but I want the gaffer to trust me and to know I will go out every Saturday and do a good job for him.

“It’s been a big change coming to Peterborough. I’d been at Blackburn for a long time, the best part of half of my life. It was quite nerve-wracking as I’d never been involved in a transfer before, but the lads were very welcoming and I’ve settled in really quickly.

"The environment in the Blackburn Academy was really good. I can’t speak highly enough about my time there. They brought a lot of players through to the first team.

"It was emotional saying my goodbyes, but it’s a step in my career I felt I had to take and Peterborough ticked all the boxes, especially with their record of developing strikers.

"Initially I was coming here on loan, but I came in from training one day and Blackburn told me Peterborough wanted to sign me permanently. I’d had a lot of loan offers before, but I didn’t want to rush anything. I wanted to wait for what felt like the right option and moving to Peterborough just felt right.

"After speaking to the gaffer and to Kieran Scarff I was sold to be honest, but I also spoke to Sammie Szmodics about the club and he only had good things to say as well. He said it would be a great place to develop my game which only made me more set on coming down here.

"Sammie was a great character and player at Blackburn. He pretty much saved us from relegation and he deserved his move into the Premier League.”

Leonard is also keen to make up for some lost time. He missed several months of a young career after a shock diagnosis of a serious back injury in January 2024.

"I was planning to go out on loan when I felt a pain in my back,” Leonard added. “I didn’t think much of it because I’d been training and playing regularly. It was more after games when I was sitting in the car that I felt some soreness.

"I went for a scan as a precaution and it came back showing I had a stress fracture in my lower back. I did nothing them for a while. I was off my feet for a couple of months. It was just me and the 4 walls of the gym at times, but it was important we didn’t cut any corners and just stayed focused on the end goal.”