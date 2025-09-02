New Peterborough United striker is ready to re-boot his career at the Weston Homes Stadium

Harry Leonard signs for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Young striker Harry Leonard has moved to Peterborough United because it’s time his career kicked on again.

The 21 year-old was seen as an exciting prospect by Blackburn Rovers after making a scoring full debut for the Championship club on the opening day of the 2023-24 season.

But two freak injuries while training stopped him in his tracks and he subsequently struggled to get back into the starting line-up under various managers at Ewood Park.

Leonard hasn’t played a competitive match since January 25, but that hasn’t stopped goalshy Posh paying a reported 7-figure fee for his services. The challenge of shooting Posh off the bottom of the League One table is one that excites the player.

"I had a little bit of interest from other clubs,” Leonard said. “But once I heard Peterborough wanted me I made my mind up pretty quickly. It’s a great club and I’m delighted to be here.

"I only have fond memories of Blackburn. It was going to take something special to get me away from the club and I will always be grateful to them, but I’m ready for a new challenge. It’s time to kick my career on again.

"The manager was really enthusiastic about his club when we spoke. He had only great things to say about it and I pretty much made my mind up to sign as soon as the call ended. I love the way he wants to play football and it should suit me.

"I now have a great platform to showcase my ability and I’m looking forward to it. Transfer windows are exciting, but also stressful as two weeks ago I didn’t know where I would be playing, but I’m pleased to be here.”

Leonard made his professional debut for Blackburn as a substitute in a 2-2 Championship draw at Huddersfield in April, 2023. He made four sub appearances in total at the back end of that season.

Leonard than made headlines after scoring on his first start in a 2-1 win over West Brom at Ewood Park on the opening day of the following Championship season. One of his teammates that day was former Posh star Sammie Szmodics.

He went on to make 22 appearances that season and also scored in Championship games against Sunderland and Birmingham City as well as in a 5-2 FA Cup win at home to Cambridge United.

Leonard fractured his back during a training session in January 2024 and spent 4 months on the sidelines. He then spent a further 2 months out of action after dislocating a shoulder in another training accident. He returned to score a late equaliser in a 2-2 Boxing Day draw with Sunderland

Leonard made 36 Blackburn appearances, 25 as a substitute.