New Peterborough United signing’s contract is a reward for persistence over heartbreak

New Posh signing Emmanuel Fernandez at Bedford last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 19 year-old central defender has already suffered a few heartbreaks in his short career. He was released by both Brentford and Gillingham and has spent time training alone while waiting for the next opportunity.

Last season he was attached to Ramsgate FC of the Isthmian League South East Division, but didn’t play for them competitively because of Covid.

His big break was just around the corner though.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I came to Peterborough for a trial at the end of last season,” Fernandeaz said. “And to now have a two year contract is a dream.

“I’ve had some heartbreal along the way. I was at Brentford for a year and at Gillingham for two years. Getting released isn’t nice, but I just kept my head down and kept working as hard as I could.

“I was determined to keep going as never know what will happen in football. I trained on my own after leaving Gillingham and then joined Ramsgate. I enjoyed it there even thhough we didn’t play any league games. We played friendlies against National League side and lower league sides.

“It’s great at Peterborough. The intensity of the training is obviously much harder and sometimes I just can’t wait to get home to bed!

“But it’s like one big happy family here. The players are like brothers.”

Fernandez debuted in Saturday’s 8-0 friendly romp at Bedford Town. He is expected to feature in tomorrow’s friendly at Stamford AFC (July 13, 7pm).

“The manager has just told me to make sure my concentration is good no matter what I am doing,” Fernandez added. “We all handles Saturday’s game well. I’d hope to get even more comfortable as I play more games. There’s always room for improvement.”